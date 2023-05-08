Local Listings
Shallowater man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 hit-and-run

Wanted by Lubbock Police and US Marshals for aggravated sexual assault of a child
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week has been sentenced by Judge Trey McClendon to 60 years in prison.

Benjamin Mitchell failed to stop and render aid in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people in Sept. 2020.

According to investigators, Mitchell struck a motorcycle from behind near 46th and Ave. Q. Both riders of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Anthony Childers and 31-year-old Barbara Matthews of Hobbs, New Mexico, died at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shallowater man indicted on manslaughter charge for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run

Mitchell left the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned shortly after the crash.

