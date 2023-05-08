USPS partnering with Salvation Army for ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those with spare canned goods, but with no time to donate, can set them by the mailbox this Saturday.

Erica Hitt, the director of social services at Salvation Army, says they are in desperate need of food to fill their pantries, the same way many American families feel everyday.

“Food insecurity is still the number one need in this community and the surrounding communities,” Hitt said.

U.S. Postal Service is hosting its Stamp Out Hunger food drive this weekend, partnering with the Salvation Army to help feed the South Plains. It is one of the largest food drives in the U.S. In recent years, they collected about 30 thousand pounds of food throughout the Lubbock community.

Those interested can participate from the comfort of their own home. Place any non-perishable food items in a grocery bag beside the mailbox.

“And then their carrier will take care of the rest,” Hitt stated.

The mail carrier will bring the donations to their stations, where the Salvation Army will pick it up and give it back to those in need.

“It will stock not only our kitchen for all of our shelter residents,” Hitt stated, “our hope totes that we give out to the community and service all of our small communities around us.”

Those who may miss Saturday’s food drive can always donate their unwanted non-perishables at a later date.

“We’re always here, 24/7, taking donations” Hitt said.

She says the Salvation Army is in most need of hygiene products, “we hand out hygiene products daily, all day, and that’s something our pantry is in need of.”

Mail carriers will pick up the donations Saturday, May 13.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.