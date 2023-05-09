Local Listings
Brownfield names Taheric Brantley new head football coach, athletic director

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado Defensive Coordinator Taheric Brantley, a former Brownfield DC, has been named--and approved by the school board--to be Brownfield’s new head football coach and athletic director!

Brantley was at Brownfield for three years, including two as the Cubs’ defensive coordinator.

Ironically, as he comes to Brownfield from Coronado, Brantley replaces Aarrhon Flores, who left Brownfield to go to Coronado to join the Mustangs’ staff.

On the football side, Brantley takes over a Cubs squad that went 8-3 last year.

