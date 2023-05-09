Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Chance for thunderstorms tonight, next few days

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a dry few days filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, the forecast is changing drastically.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms early this evening and throughout the rest of the night. If thunderstorms do develop, we will likely see strong winds and gusts.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning, becoming cloudy in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. Thunderstorm chances are greater tomorrow evening.

With a better chance of thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds are likely to accompany these storms on Wednesday night. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

There is a chance for Thunderstorms to continue into Thursday morning. Going into the afternoon things are expected to clear out, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and sunny skies. West winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the evening, then will diminish to around 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
Cameron Long, 21
Lubbock police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Tech student
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD working with local police, FBI after claims of sexual assault of 6-year-old
Centennial Bank, formerly known as Happy State Bank, has filed a federal lawsuit against more...
Centennial Bank addresses lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening May 9, 2023
Rain chances increase the next couple of days and even more this Mothers' Day Weekend.
South Plains rain chance ahead
This afternoon will be another sizzler. Temperatures again will peak well above average. On the...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, May 9
This afternoon will be another sizzler. Temperatures again will peak well above average. On the...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, May 9