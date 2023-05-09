Chance for thunderstorms tonight, next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a dry few days filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, the forecast is changing drastically.

Stormcast (KCBD)

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms early this evening and throughout the rest of the night. If thunderstorms do develop, we will likely see strong winds and gusts.

Raincast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning, becoming cloudy in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. Thunderstorm chances are greater tomorrow evening.

With a better chance of thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds are likely to accompany these storms on Wednesday night. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Raincast (KCBD)

There is a chance for Thunderstorms to continue into Thursday morning. Going into the afternoon things are expected to clear out, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and sunny skies. West winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the evening, then will diminish to around 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

