Evacuations lifted after gas leak in South Lubbock
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evacuations for South Lubbock residents have been lifted after a cut gas line Tuesday morning.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the area of 124th and Kenosha just after 11 a.m. As of 11:29 a.m., the scene was turned over to the gas company.
Five homes were affected, according to LFR.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.