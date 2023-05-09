Local Listings
Evacuations lifted after gas leak in South Lubbock

Evacuations for South Lubbock residents have been lifted after a cut gas line Tuesday morning.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evacuations for South Lubbock residents have been lifted after a cut gas line Tuesday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the area of 124th and Kenosha just after 11 a.m. As of 11:29 a.m., the scene was turned over to the gas company.

Five homes were affected, according to LFR.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

