Evacuations lifted after gas leak in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evacuations for South Lubbock residents have been lifted after a cut gas line Tuesday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the area of 124th and Kenosha just after 11 a.m. As of 11:29 a.m., the scene was turned over to the gas company.

Five homes were affected, according to LFR.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently responding to a report of a hit gas line at the 3600 block of 124th Street. Public is advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Pf27f4080M — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFire) May 9, 2023

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.