Lea County Sheriffs investigating murder after Seminole man found shot in head

Lea County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigation
Lea County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigation(Lea County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a Seminole man dead.

On Sunday, April 30, around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to Burgess Street in Hobbs for reports of gunshots. Police were told a person had been injured during the incident. Deputies found 59-year-old Marty Wade Stice, of Seminole, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

A medical investigator ruled the death a homicide.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 34-year-old Freddy Dominguez-Rodriguez, of Hobbs.

Dominquez-Rodriguez is charged with murder. He faces additional charges including tampering with evidence. Police say he was already jailed in the Lea County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator McKnight at (575)396-8281 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005.

