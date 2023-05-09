Lubbock author writes about the experience of two Lubbock WWII veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of two Lubbock veterans’ experiences in World War II is now lining the bookshelves. “The Long Road Home” is written by a first-time author who is a Lubbockite herself.

Lisa Brewer is the author telling the story of these veterans. While she was a teacher, she would invited Homer Jones and Paul Coffman to her classroom to tell their story to her students. Now, they are no longer here to do that. So, she’s hoping to reach beyond classrooms and all ages with their long road home.

“Somebody has got to write about this or it’s going to be forgotten,” Brewer said.

Over the past six months, Brewer wrote these Lubbock veterans’ stories and had them published, letting people catch a glimpse of how these men experienced World War II.

“I filled it out in third person, so that you can get the sense of the story,” Brewer said.

It tells the story of Homer Jones and how he ended up in a prisoner-of-war camp, but escaped with help from those who were part of the resistance.

“They threw an old mattress that they had over the edge of the fence and crawled over that and the resistance people helped them across four countries,” Brewer said.

It also tells the story of Paul Coffman who was recruited for the Manhattan Project.

“He was told to get his wife and get her situated because in 24 hours he was to be on this train,” Brewer said.

The book also tells of how these two men bonded and became friends; they met through the South Plains Church of Christ.

Brewer also met these men through the church, eventually writing the story of their brotherhood. She wants to keep their memory alive and give thanks for their service.

“People that served our country that way really deserve all our thanks,” Brewer said.

Both men died a year ago with COVID-19. She said she is grateful to be the storyteller on their behalf.

You can get a copy of “The Long Road Home” at Wild Lark Books on Broadway and Ave. E.

