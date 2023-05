LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the high school track season preparing for State, many great athletes will get the chance to compete in Austin for that gold medal.

At just 15 years old, Lubbock High freshman Isaac Montoya will head to State as the Westerners’ first ever para-athlete.

KCBD’s Zach Fox has the story tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.