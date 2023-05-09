Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Tech student

Cameron Long, 21
Cameron Long, 21(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas Tech student.

Sophomore 21-year-old Cameron Long was reported missing Sunday night. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday leaving a club near 4th and Slide Rd. Long was last heard from at 3:29 a.m.

Long is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′9″ in height and about 164 pounds.

Police have also provided pictures of Long’s vehicle, a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck:

Cameron Long's vehicle
Cameron Long's vehicle(Lubbock Police Department)
Cameron Long's vehicle
Cameron Long's vehicle(Lubbock Police Department)

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call Detective Thurman with the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2782.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD working with local police, FBI after claims of sexual assault of 6-year-old
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Centennial Bank, formerly known as Happy State Bank, has filed a federal lawsuit against more...
Centennial Bank addresses lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area

Latest News

An autopsy revealed 46-year-old Christopher Coleman died of a stroke.
Plainview police: Autopsy reveals missing man found dead caused by stroke
SPEC outages
Power restored to nearly 4,500 SPEC, Xcel customers
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student
"The Long Road Home" written by Lisa Brewer.
Lubbock author writes about the experience of two Lubbock WWII veterans