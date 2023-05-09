Local Listings
Over 4,500 SPEC, Xcel customers experiencing outages

By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 4,500 South Plains Electric Coop and Xcel Energy customers are experiencing outages.

“It’s a transmission line outage but that’s about all I know right now,” Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy told KCBD, “It’s affecting close to 4,000 customers in several communities east of Lubbock.”

SPEC announced the outages in a Facebook post on Monday night.

The affected areas include:

  • Acuff
  • Idalou
  • Robertson
  • Caprock
  • Ralls
  • Pleasant Hill

“Xcel lost transmission to our interchange which affects these substations,” the post stated. “Thank you for your patience while crews work to restore power.”

The confirmed outages can be seen on SPEC’s outage map.

