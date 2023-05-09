Phone service interrupted for South Plains Telephone Cooperative customers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A representative with South Plains Telephone Cooperative says a fiber optic line was cut yesterday afternoon by an AT&T contractor.

The cut fiber is affecting nearly 4,000 customer’s ability to make calls to Lubbock and the surrounding areas.

Officials say AT&T is aware of the issue and has dispatched personnel, but no estimated time has been given for them the line will be repaired.

South Plains Telephone Cooperative is directing its customers that need to call the office to dial 1-800-692-4472.

