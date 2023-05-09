Local Listings
Plainview police: Autopsy reveals missing man found dead caused by stroke

An autopsy revealed 46-year-old Christopher Coleman died of a stroke.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police said Tuesday that a man reported missing was found dead inside a home on Saturday, May 6.

An autopsy revealed 46-year-old Christopher Coleman died of a stroke. Officials with the police department said Coleman’s body was found in the 800 block of Denver Street.

Police previously said Coleman was last seen on April 20. No additional details were released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

