Plainview police: Autopsy reveals missing man found dead caused by stroke

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police said Tuesday that a man reported missing was found dead inside a home on Saturday, May 6.

An autopsy revealed 46-year-old Christopher Coleman died of a stroke. Officials with the police department said Coleman’s body was found in the 800 block of Denver Street.

Police previously said Coleman was last seen on April 20. No additional details were released.

