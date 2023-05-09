Power restored to nearly 4,500 SPEC, Xcel customers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 4,500 South Plains Electric Coop and Xcel Energy customers experienced outages Monday night.
“It’s a transmission line outage but that’s about all I know right now,” Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy told KCBD, “It’s affecting close to 4,000 customers in several communities east of Lubbock.”
SPEC announced the outages in a Facebook post and posted an update that power was restored to all customers at 10:38 p.m.
Reeves said there was evidence of a possible bird contact in the Crosby substation. Crews are out this morning investigating the cause of the outages.
The affected areas included:
- Acuff
- Idalou
- Robertson
- Caprock
- Ralls
- Pleasant Hill
To report an outage visit SPEC’s outage map.
