Power restored to nearly 4,500 SPEC, Xcel customers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 4,500 South Plains Electric Coop and Xcel Energy customers experienced outages Monday night.

“It’s a transmission line outage but that’s about all I know right now,” Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy told KCBD, “It’s affecting close to 4,000 customers in several communities east of Lubbock.”

SPEC announced the outages in a Facebook post and posted an update that power was restored to all customers at 10:38 p.m.

Reeves said there was evidence of a possible bird contact in the Crosby substation. Crews are out this morning investigating the cause of the outages.

The affected areas included:

Acuff

Idalou

Robertson

Caprock

Ralls

Pleasant Hill

To report an outage visit SPEC’s outage map.

