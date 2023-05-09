Local Listings
Power restored to nearly 4,500 SPEC, Xcel customers

SPEC outages
SPEC outages(SPEC)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 4,500 South Plains Electric Coop and Xcel Energy customers experienced outages Monday night.

“It’s a transmission line outage but that’s about all I know right now,” Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy told KCBD, “It’s affecting close to 4,000 customers in several communities east of Lubbock.”

SPEC announced the outages in a Facebook post and posted an update that power was restored to all customers at 10:38 p.m.

Reeves said there was evidence of a possible bird contact in the Crosby substation. Crews are out this morning investigating the cause of the outages.

The affected areas included:

  • Acuff
  • Idalou
  • Robertson
  • Caprock
  • Ralls
  • Pleasant Hill

To report an outage visit SPEC’s outage map.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

