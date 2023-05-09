Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County law enforcement are investigating after a body was found in northwest Lubbock.

Law enforcement responded to the area of CR 1900 and FM 2641, according to a KCBD crew at the location.

Investigators identified the body as 21-year-old Cameron Long, who was reported missing over the weekend. Long last attended Texas Tech in 2021, according to school officials.

Cameron Long, 21 (Lubbock Police Department)

Long was first reported missing Sunday night. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Friday leaving a club near 4th Street and Slide Road. He was last heard from at 3:29 a.m.

Authorities released the following information:

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are no longer searching for 21-year-old Cameron Long as he is no longer considered missing.

Long was first reported missing to the department by family members at 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, May 7th. The department sent out a release requesting the public’s help on Monday, May 8th.

Long’s body was found in a field in North Lubbock County in the afternoon hours of May 9th. His vehicle was located by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 7:07 a.m. Friday, May 5th following reports of a check welfare in the area of FM 2641 and County Road 6200.

It was through publicity of the case law enforcement was able to connect Friday’s discovery of the vehicle to Long. Officers returned to the scene today and conducted a search of the area, locating his body a considerable distance from where the vehicle had been.

At this time, foul play is not suspected. However, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Tech student

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.