Tony Award-winning musical ‘Tootsie’ coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, TOOTSIE. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage May 15–17, 2023.

Tickets to TOOTSIE can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 15, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com

Please Note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

