Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Plainview cancels classes for second day

Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student

Mall shooter posted rants online

Driver charged in crash that killed eight

Biden to host debt limit meeting

"The Long Road Home" written by Lisa Brewer.
Lubbock author writes about the experience of two Lubbock WWII veterans
College football player Kam'ron Williams suffered a spinal cord injury in a car crash in April.
Wayland Baptist football player hopes to inspire others while he recovers from crash
