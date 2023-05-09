Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Plainview cancels classes for second day

Plainview ISD canceled classes again today at South Elementary due to continued threats of violence

Meanwhile, the Hale County District Attorney is evaluating the district’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a six-year-old girl

Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student

21-year-old Cameron Long disappeared last Friday after leaving a club near 4th and Slide

If you know where he is please call the police department

Mall shooter posted rants online

Investigators say the man that killed eight people at a mall in Allen posted rants about women, minorities and Jewish people

He also posted images of the mall on a Russian social media site

Driver charged in crash that killed eight

The man accused of crashing his SUV into a crowd of migrants in Brownsville is now charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault

Witnesses say George Alvarez appeared drunk and called the victims ‘invaders’

Biden to host debt limit meeting

President Biden will meet with congressional leaders today to discuss raising the debt limit

Experts say if the U.S. defaults on its debt it could cause major problems to the economy

