Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Plainview cancels classes for second day
- Plainview ISD canceled classes again today at South Elementary due to continued threats of violence
- Meanwhile, the Hale County District Attorney is evaluating the district’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a six-year-old girl
- Full story here: Plainview ISD working with local police, FBI after claims of sexual assault of 6-year-old
Lubbock police searching for missing Tech student
- 21-year-old Cameron Long disappeared last Friday after leaving a club near 4th and Slide
- If you know where he is please call the police department
- More information here: LPD asking for public’s help locating missing man
Mall shooter posted rants online
- Investigators say the man that killed eight people at a mall in Allen posted rants about women, minorities and Jewish people
- He also posted images of the mall on a Russian social media site
- Follow the latest developments here: Posts show mall gunman researched attack, had Nazi tattoos
Driver charged in crash that killed eight
- The man accused of crashing his SUV into a crowd of migrants in Brownsville is now charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault
- Witnesses say George Alvarez appeared drunk and called the victims ‘invaders’
- Read more here: Driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Biden to host debt limit meeting
- President Biden will meet with congressional leaders today to discuss raising the debt limit
- Experts say if the U.S. defaults on its debt it could cause major problems to the economy
- Read more here: Biden meeting with lawmakers on debt limit with ‘no plan B’
