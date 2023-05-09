Whitharral senior to compete in 5 State track events

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - We all know how tough it truly is to make it to State in anything.

For Whitharral senior Shamadrick Weaver, he not only will compete at State for the third year in a row, but this time in five events!

Weaver will compete in the long jump, high jump, 4x100 meter relay, 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash in Austin starting on Thursday, May 11.

Tonight at Ten, KCBD’s Zach Fox sits down with Weaver and Jeremy Holt, the first-year head track coach, ahead of the State Championships.

