Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo Duro High School’s campus.

Earlier today, police received a tip at Palo Duro that a student had a weapon at school.

Amarillo ISD immediately put the campus on lockdown and Amarillo liaison officers located and detained the suspect.

According to police, the student did not have a weapon in possession, but after an extensive search of the school, the weapon was found.

The 15-year-old boy has been arrested and will be booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon free zone and tampering with a serial number.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

