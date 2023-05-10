Another pallet fire reported at southeast Lubbock Co. business
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews have responded a to a pallet fire in southeast Lubbock County.
The blaze started around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at a business in the 7500 block of Southeast Drive.
Several other fires have been reported at this same location, including one just under a month ago.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
