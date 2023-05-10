Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Another pallet fire reported at southeast Lubbock Co. business

Pallet fire in southeast Lubbock Co.
Pallet fire in southeast Lubbock Co.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews have responded a to a pallet fire in southeast Lubbock County.

The blaze started around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at a business in the 7500 block of Southeast Drive.

Several other fires have been reported at this same location, including one just under a month ago.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New pallet fire reported at same location in Southeast Lubbock

There is no word on injuries at this time.

KCBD is working to gather more information at this time; check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision in West Lubbock
KCBD-TV signed on the air on May 10, 1953
KCBD-TV celebrates 70 years on Lubbock airwaves
Plainview Police Badge
Juvenile arrested in connection to Plainview ISD school threat
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop