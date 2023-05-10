Another pallet fire reported at southeast Lubbock Co. business

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews have responded a to a pallet fire in southeast Lubbock County.

The blaze started around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at a business in the 7500 block of Southeast Drive.

Several other fires have been reported at this same location, including one just under a month ago.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New pallet fire reported at same location in Southeast Lubbock

There is no word on injuries at this time.

