Area student athletes signing across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Student athletes from across the South Plains signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.
FRENSHIP
Kole Carrasco - LCU Track
Bella Carbajal - Texas State Cheer
Vincent Sandoval - Wayland Baptist Wrestling
Gaby Deleon - Seminole State College Soccer
Gabby Torres - Seminole State College Soccer
Aras King - Hardin-Simmons Soccer
McKenna Prichard - Mary Hardin Baylor Soccer
Nick Colmenero - LCU Soccer
Kobe Gonzales - LCU Soccer
Nathan Reed - Tyler Junior College-Golf
Chandler Wilson - Tarleton State Track
Kobe Ayers-Hardin - Simmons Football
MONTEREY
Victoria Vidaurre - Sul Ross State Soccer
MULESHOE
Kylie Hernandez - McPherson College
BROWNFIELD
Millie Castillo - Seward Community College Softball
SPRINGLAKE-EARTH
Halee Toscano - Pratt Community College Basketball
JAYTON
Jaydon Rivera-Friends University Football
