Area student athletes signing across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Student athletes from across the South Plains signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.

FRENSHIP

Kole Carrasco - LCU Track

Bella Carbajal - Texas State Cheer

Vincent Sandoval - Wayland Baptist Wrestling

Gaby Deleon - Seminole State College Soccer

Gabby Torres - Seminole State College Soccer

Aras King - Hardin-Simmons Soccer

McKenna Prichard - Mary Hardin Baylor Soccer

Nick Colmenero - LCU Soccer

Kobe Gonzales - LCU Soccer

Nathan Reed - Tyler Junior College-Golf

Chandler Wilson - Tarleton State Track

Kobe Ayers-Hardin - Simmons Football

MONTEREY

Victoria Vidaurre - Sul Ross State Soccer

MULESHOE

Kylie Hernandez - McPherson College

BROWNFIELD

Millie Castillo - Seward Community College Softball

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH

Halee Toscano - Pratt Community College Basketball

JAYTON

Jaydon Rivera-Friends University Football

