Area student athletes signing across the South Plains

Student athletes from across the South Plains signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.
Student athletes from across the South Plains signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.(Facebook)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Student athletes from across the South Plains signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.

FRENSHIP

Kole Carrasco - LCU Track

Bella Carbajal - Texas State Cheer

Vincent Sandoval - Wayland Baptist Wrestling

Gaby Deleon - Seminole State College Soccer

Gabby Torres - Seminole State College Soccer

Aras King - Hardin-Simmons Soccer

McKenna Prichard - Mary Hardin Baylor Soccer

Nick Colmenero - LCU Soccer

Kobe Gonzales - LCU Soccer

Nathan Reed - Tyler Junior College-Golf

Chandler Wilson - Tarleton State Track

Kobe Ayers-Hardin - Simmons Football

MONTEREY

Victoria Vidaurre - Sul Ross State Soccer

MULESHOE

Kylie Hernandez - McPherson College

BROWNFIELD

Millie Castillo - Seward Community College Softball

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH

Halee Toscano - Pratt Community College Basketball

JAYTON

Jaydon Rivera-Friends University Football

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

