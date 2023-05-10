Fire crews fight blaze in northeast Lubbock Co.
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several emergency crews responded to a large grass fire in northeast Lubbock County.
Fire crews from the surrounding area, including New Deal and Idalou, responded to the fire around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service stated the blaze also affected a structure in the area. They also requested aid from Lubbock Fire Rescue.
As of 4:15 p.m., the fire has been mostly contained.
