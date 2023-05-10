Local Listings
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight severe thunderstorms are expected across the viewing area on Wednesday.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

A First Alert Weather Day has been designated for tonight and early tomorrow morning due to golf ball size hail being possible, and strong wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions are expected with southeast winds around 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, besides the stronger gusts associated with storms.

Tomorrow morning there is a chance of severe thunderstorms off of the Caprock. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The day will start off a bit cloudy then sunshine is expected in the afternoon. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday night will be clear with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday will be sunny with high temperatures near 90°. West winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

There is a good chance of rain in the forecast for Friday night. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

