Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local law enforcement is investigating threats made against four different school districts in the area Wednesday morning.

Plainview ISD, Olton ISD, Lockney ISD and Littlefield ISD have all taken precautions after receiving reports of online threats.

Plainview South Elementary has placed armed security outside its school after threats were made over an alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl. The district decided to resume classes Wednesday after canceling for the past two days. All updates regarding school delays and closures are posted to the district’s website and can be found here.

Olton ISD has been placed on a lockout after officials received a report of a school shooting directed at Olton High School and Plainview High School. In a Facebook post, the district said police and the guardian team have been alerted. Only parents and guardians will be allowed to pick up students.

Lockney ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. after concerns of a social media post threatening the school. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile is in custody at this time and other persons are interest are being question. The sheriff gave the “all clear” and will have deputies on duty at each campus.

Littlefield ISD is on lockout after rumors of a threat going around on social media. The district said in a Facebook post administrators are in contact with law enforcement and currently there is no credible threat.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information regarding each threat.

