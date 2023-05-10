Juvenile arrested in connection to Plainview ISD school threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to online threats made against Plainview ISD Tuesday.

Plainview law enforcement was notified of threats made against students and staff and began an investigation. Detectives determined a juvenile of Floyd County intentionally made threats via social media app Snapchat.

With the assistance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday. He’s charged with terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information are urged to contact Criminal Investigations Commander Captain Balderas at (806) 296-1182.

Because of recent online threats against the school district, additional law enforcement and security have been placed at all Plainview schools.

