The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lawsuit has been filed against a Lubbock sports bar and grill following a crash that killed five people.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police responded to the 7000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway for reports of a head-on collision. Three people died in the crash; two children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock

The lawsuit claims one of the drivers was at The Office Bar prior to the crash.

The following statement was released:

A lawsuit against The Office Grill and Sports Bar was filed this morning in Lubbock, Texas.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here.

A press conference will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the offices of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers at 1302 Texas Avenue. The attorney for the plaintiffs will be available for questions.

On May 5-6, George Wallace was at The Office Bar located at 5004 Frankford Avenue. The Office Bar provided alcoholic beverages to Wallace even though it was apparent to The Office Bar that Wallace was obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others.

After leaving The Office Bar, Wallace was driving the wrong way on Marsha Sharp Freeway driving west in the eastbound lanes. Due to his grossly intoxicated state, Wallace drove on the wrong side of Marsha Sharp Freeway and crashed into the mini-van occupied by Xavier Caballero, Melodi Boivin, and their minor children. Xavier, Melodi and the minor children were killed as a result of the crash.

“This case is about public awareness of the results of alcohol overservice and drunk driving”, said attorney Pedro Leyva of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “Four lives were taken, and families left without their loved ones because of a senseless act.”

