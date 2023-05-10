Red Raider Baseball to open 2024 season in Arlington

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though the 2023 season is still in full swing. The Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team will start its 2024 season on the field the Texas Rangers call home, Globe Life Field.

The Red Raiders will be one of six teams participating in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.

The 2024 tournament will be on February 16th-18th in Arlington, Texas.

The teams in the tournament will be Baylor (Big 12), Nebraska (Big Ten), Oklahoma (Big 12), Oregon (Pac-12), Tennessee (SEC), and Texas Tech (Big 12).

Texas Tech Athletics says each Big 12 program will face off against each of the three programs that reside outside the conference over the three days.

Shriners Children’s was announced on Wednesday as the title sponsor for the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field as part of a multi-year agreement with REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers.

Texas Tech will become the first program to make three appearances in the Showdown.

For the third time in four years, we’ll open next season at @GlobeLifeField in the 2024 College Baseball Showdown! #WreckEm | @Rangers pic.twitter.com/Q9080fyfIS — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 10, 2023

All games of the 2024 Shriners Children’s College Showdown will be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament.

Tech Athletics says tickets will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced.

