Roosevelt ISD responds to allegations of racial discrimination

Roosevelt ISD is one of the area schools participating in the TTAP program, that could lead to a new exam to replace the STAAR.(KCBD)
Roosevelt ISD is one of the area schools participating in the TTAP program, that could lead to a new exam to replace the STAAR.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roosevelt ISD issued a statement Wednesday following allegations of racial discrimination. The response comes after the Texas Tribune reported on an incident of a Black student being bullied by a white classmate.

The family claims their daughter was the only student punished after an altercation at the school. The student was reportedly kicked off the cheerleading squad as a result of continued harassment from district officials, according to the family.

A complaint has been filed with the Federal Civil Rights Office and an investigation into the punishment and behavior of district officials is ongoing.

The district said it takes any “report or incident of discrimination, harassment or retaliation very seriously”.

Read the full statement released by Roosevelt ISD below:

It has been reported on the internet that Roosevelt ISD is the subject of an investigation by the Office of Civil Rights.  Please be informed that state and federal privacy laws do not permit the District to publish information relating to personally identifiable student information, however, the District does want to clearly communicate that it supports all students and takes any report or incident of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation very seriously.  It is our goal to provide a safe, diverse, positive and discrimination free environment where all students can thrive, and the District is committed to promoting a culture of inclusion, respect, and civility.  The District has adopted and enforces policies that strictly prohibit unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation, and it provides avenues for any person who has a complaint concerning such unlawful action to report it immediately so that it may be addressed and remedied promptly.

We are grateful to all the students, parents, employees, and residents who are equally committed to making Roosevelt ISD a school in which all students are treated fairly and provided an equal opportunity to participate in all educational programs so they may reach their full potential.

