Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Over 7 Days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms begin late this afternoon and early this evening, and continue throughout the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. Showers begin to initiate in the west late this afternoon/early this evening, strengthening and moving east overnight, with some showers lingering tomorrow morning. Marginal severe weather risk associated with these include threats of wind 60+ mph, hail up to an inch, and isolated flash flooding.

Severe Outlook (KCBD)

Today, high temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s, which sticks around through Friday, before a cold front drops highs back into the low 70s for the weekend. Rain/thunderstorm chances continue over the next 7 days as well, increasing greatly with the frontal passage.

7 Day forecast (KCBD)

