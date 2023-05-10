Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

United Supermarkets & Kellogg’s donate $5,000 to Lubbock ISD teachers as part of Mission Tiger program

As part of the Mission Tiger program, United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s joined forces on...
As part of the Mission Tiger program, United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s joined forces on Wednesday to present five Lubbock Independent School District physical education teachers with checks for $1,000 each, a total of $5,000.(The United Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — As part of the Mission Tiger program, United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s joined forces on Wednesday to present five Lubbock Independent School District physical education teachers with checks for $1,000 each, a total of $5,000.

Beginning in 2019, Mission Tiger is a program designed to help Kellogg’s partner with local grocery retailers to make donations to schools and organizations that help kids stay active. The donations given out on Wednesday will help the Lubbock ISD teachers buy new equipment for their students.

“We’re incredibly thankful for this generous donation in support of our physical education programs and keeping our students active,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “As valued Partners in Education, United and Kellogg’s are a vital piece of connecting our schools with the Lubbock community.”

As longtime partners, this will already be the second time for Kellogg’s and The United Family to team up to make contributions to communities this year with more on the horizon.

“We are so thankful to have partners like Kellogg’s who are so engaged in making a difference,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “Whether it’s books, food, or new sports equipment for kids, Kellogg’s always steps up to help us make a positive impact in our communities. We know these funds will help these teachers keep their students active and engaged with the importance of physical education.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Northeast Lubbock County grass fire
Fire crews fight blaze in northeast Lubbock Co.
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision in West Lubbock