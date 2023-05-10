United Supermarkets & Kellogg’s donate $5,000 to Lubbock ISD teachers as part of Mission Tiger program

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — As part of the Mission Tiger program, United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s joined forces on Wednesday to present five Lubbock Independent School District physical education teachers with checks for $1,000 each, a total of $5,000.

Beginning in 2019, Mission Tiger is a program designed to help Kellogg’s partner with local grocery retailers to make donations to schools and organizations that help kids stay active. The donations given out on Wednesday will help the Lubbock ISD teachers buy new equipment for their students.

“We’re incredibly thankful for this generous donation in support of our physical education programs and keeping our students active,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “As valued Partners in Education, United and Kellogg’s are a vital piece of connecting our schools with the Lubbock community.”

As longtime partners, this will already be the second time for Kellogg’s and The United Family to team up to make contributions to communities this year with more on the horizon.

“We are so thankful to have partners like Kellogg’s who are so engaged in making a difference,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “Whether it’s books, food, or new sports equipment for kids, Kellogg’s always steps up to help us make a positive impact in our communities. We know these funds will help these teachers keep their students active and engaged with the importance of physical education.”

