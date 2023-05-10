Wednesday morning top stories: Missing 21-year-old’s body found

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Missing 21-year-old’s body found

Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 21-year-old Cameron Long near north Slide and FM 2641 just outside of Lubbock

Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading to his death

Plainview ISD classes to resume

Plainview ISD says classes will resume today after threats of violence over a reported attack on an elementary student

The district says DPS troopers will help provide security for the rest of the week

Bryan Slaton expelled

The Texas House voted unanimously to expel District 2 Representative Bryan Slaton

An investigation found that he took advantage of a 19-year-old aide after getting her drunk

Jury finds Trump liable in civil lawsuit

A federal jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming advice columnist E. Jean Carroll

The jury awarded her $5 million

