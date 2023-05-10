Wednesday morning top stories: Missing 21-year-old’s body found
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Missing 21-year-old’s body found
- Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 21-year-old Cameron Long near north Slide and FM 2641 just outside of Lubbock
- Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading to his death
Plainview ISD classes to resume
- Plainview ISD says classes will resume today after threats of violence over a reported attack on an elementary student
- The district says DPS troopers will help provide security for the rest of the week
Bryan Slaton expelled
- The Texas House voted unanimously to expel District 2 Representative Bryan Slaton
- An investigation found that he took advantage of a 19-year-old aide after getting her drunk
Jury finds Trump liable in civil lawsuit
- A federal jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming advice columnist E. Jean Carroll
- The jury awarded her $5 million
