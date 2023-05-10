Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Missing 21-year-old’s body found

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Missing 21-year-old’s body found

Plainview ISD classes to resume

Bryan Slaton expelled

Jury finds Trump liable in civil lawsuit

