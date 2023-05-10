Local Listings
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop

A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office spotted 37-year-old Angel Salonga driving the wrong way on the East Loop near 50th Street.

A deputy tried to stop Salonga, but she kept going. Salonga eventually pulled over on the loop near Fremont Ave. and was arrested.

She is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with evading and reckless driving.

