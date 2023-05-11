Clapp Pool opening Memorial Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clapp Pool will open Sunday, May 28, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. The pool will also be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Our lifeguard staff is made up of several graduating seniors who have graduations the weekend of May 26. We are proud of our graduates and want them to enjoy this great accomplishment.

Therefore, opening date will be Sunday in order to have the proper staff to keep all attendees at Clapp Pool safe.

