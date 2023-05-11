Local Listings
Clear Today, More Storms on the Way

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After overnight storms quickly clear out this morning, a warm and sunny day is in store, but rain chances pick back up tomorrow. Highs today range the 80s, with Lubbock’s high at 84. Mostly sunny today, as clouds clear out through the morning, with moderate breezes picking up in the late morning and afternoon. Lows tonight in the 50s.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(KCBD)

More warm and sunny weather for most of the day Friday, with highs in the low 90s. Cloud cover and rain/thunderstorm chances pick back up tomorrow in the evening along and behind a cold front which drastically drops temperatures for several days. Chances for precip continue for several days as well.

