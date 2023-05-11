Lubbock immigration attorney explains what’s next after Title 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A COVID-era public health restriction that expels migrants from the U.S. and restricts them from entering is set to expire Thursday night.

Title 42 is a public health order issued by the CDC to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. The order allowed border officials to turn migrants away from U.S. borders even if they were seeking asylum. This restriction expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

Migrants have already started lining up at border cities to enter the U.S., but there seem to be some misconceptions.

“The word on the street is Title 42 is going away; it’s a free for all at the border now,” David Strange, an immigration lawyer at Whittenburg Law Firm, said.

But that’s not the case, as the Biden administration rolls back policies issued under the COVID public health emergency, the U.S. will return to policies it previously followed.

“Once Title 42 goes away, then it’s all Title 8, which would be a person seeking asylum or if they have already suffered persecution or they have a well-founded fear of persecution,” David Strange said.

Since Title 42 has been in place, millions of migrants have been turned away from the border or sent back to their home country. Now, thousands of migrants have returned to the border and are waiting for the expiration.

“Just because a person shows up at the border doesn’t mean that they get to enter. Being expelled under Title 42 - instead they go through a much slower process under Title 8,” Strange said.

Strange says under Title 8 more people will be able to claim asylum and if their claim is accepted at the border they will have to present it in an immigration court, but those courts are heavily backlogged.

“May be allowed to enter in May 2023 and may not have a hearing until 2027,” Strange said.

Migrants will still be granted entry into the U.S. while they wait for their court date, a policy Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington criticizes.

“So part of it is having the policy framework like...catch and release and take advantage of the MPP, the Migrant Protection Protocol, the remain in Mexico,” Arrington said.

Arrington attributes the decrease in the flow of migrants to the Trump Administration.

“We’re experiencing a self-inflicted crisis and how do I know it doesn’t have to be that way? Because we had a president that had the will to use every resource and tool to stop it,” Arrington said.

The Biden Administration says it has prepared for the expiration of Title 42 for a long time and has already sent thousands of troops to the border.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.