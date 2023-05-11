Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Families file lawsuit against The Office Sports Bar and Grill after deadly crash

The bar is the root of a lawsuit after a crash that killed five people.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock sports bar is now facing a civil lawsuit following a crash that killed five people on Saturday.

Police say 46-year-old George Wallace was driving the wrong way on the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he struck and killed Melodi Boivin, Xavier Caballero and their two children.

The suit claims Wallace, who also died in the crash, was at The Office Sports Bar and Grill drinking before the incident occurred.

“We feel like it’s a dream,” Agatha Caballero, the mother of Xavier Caballero, said.

Members of the Caballero and Boivin families have alleged The Office Sports Bar and Grill overserved George Wallace, claiming it was apparent Wallace was already intoxicated and that he presented a danger to himself and others.

“We need to hold them accountable so that other families don’t have to go through that,” attorney for the plaintiffs, Pedro Leyva, said.

Wallace posted a photo to social media the night of the incident, showing him sitting inside his car with the Office sign behind him.

“When a bar or bar owner, when they obtain a liquor license, they have to agree that they will not serve intoxicated individuals, and that’s what happened here,” Leyva said.

Leyva says they plan to obtain the toxicology report that would show Wallace was drinking the night of the incident, but getting this report could take weeks. The lawsuit is also requesting receipts and security footage from that night to figure out how many drinks Wallace was served before leaving.

“To show the family how this individual was acting, how often he was at the bar, what was he drinking, they just kinda go hand in hand.”

Both families are seeking a trial by jury and compensation for damages suffered after the wrongful death of their family members.

“We were blessed to love them, they’re going to be missed dearly” the Caballeros said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has not seen proof of these claims as of Wednesday night, but it is an open investigation and they say they are working to determine if the Office Sports Bar and Grill was in violation of any TABC codes and regulations.

We reached out to The Office for comment and have not heard back as of Wednesday night. We’ll add any statement we get to this story.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
Plainview Police Badge
Juvenile arrested in connection to Plainview ISD school threat

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Teacher raises issues of racism, bullying with Slaton school board
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD celebrates 70 years on Lubbock airwaves
Source: KCBD Video
Educator brings up issues of racism, bullying to Slaton ISD school board
Source: KCBD Video
Lawsuit filed against Lubbock bar