Families file lawsuit against The Office Sports Bar and Grill after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock sports bar is now facing a civil lawsuit following a crash that killed five people on Saturday.

Police say 46-year-old George Wallace was driving the wrong way on the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he struck and killed Melodi Boivin, Xavier Caballero and their two children.

The suit claims Wallace, who also died in the crash, was at The Office Sports Bar and Grill drinking before the incident occurred.

“We feel like it’s a dream,” Agatha Caballero, the mother of Xavier Caballero, said.

Members of the Caballero and Boivin families have alleged The Office Sports Bar and Grill overserved George Wallace, claiming it was apparent Wallace was already intoxicated and that he presented a danger to himself and others.

“We need to hold them accountable so that other families don’t have to go through that,” attorney for the plaintiffs, Pedro Leyva, said.

Wallace posted a photo to social media the night of the incident, showing him sitting inside his car with the Office sign behind him.

“When a bar or bar owner, when they obtain a liquor license, they have to agree that they will not serve intoxicated individuals, and that’s what happened here,” Leyva said.

Leyva says they plan to obtain the toxicology report that would show Wallace was drinking the night of the incident, but getting this report could take weeks. The lawsuit is also requesting receipts and security footage from that night to figure out how many drinks Wallace was served before leaving.

“To show the family how this individual was acting, how often he was at the bar, what was he drinking, they just kinda go hand in hand.”

Both families are seeking a trial by jury and compensation for damages suffered after the wrongful death of their family members.

“We were blessed to love them, they’re going to be missed dearly” the Caballeros said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has not seen proof of these claims as of Wednesday night, but it is an open investigation and they say they are working to determine if the Office Sports Bar and Grill was in violation of any TABC codes and regulations.

We reached out to The Office for comment and have not heard back as of Wednesday night. We’ll add any statement we get to this story.

