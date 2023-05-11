Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Juvenile arrested in connection with Plainview, Lockney ISD school threats

Plainview Police Badge
Plainview Police Badge(Plainview Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police arrested a juvenile in connection with online threats made against Lockney and Plainview Independent School Districts Tuesday.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a threat made against Lockney ISD and began an investigation. Detectives determined a juvenile of Floyd County intentionally made threats via social media app Snapchat.

Later that morning, investigators determined the juvenile may also have ties to threats made against Plainview ISD.

With the assistance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday. He’s charged with terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information are urged to contact Criminal Investigations Commander Captain Balderas at (806) 296-1182.

Because of recent online threats against the school district, additional law enforcement and security have been placed at all Plainview schools.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’

Latest News

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
KCBD News at 4