Juvenile arrested in connection with Plainview, Lockney ISD school threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police arrested a juvenile in connection with online threats made against Lockney and Plainview Independent School Districts Tuesday.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a threat made against Lockney ISD and began an investigation. Detectives determined a juvenile of Floyd County intentionally made threats via social media app Snapchat.

Later that morning, investigators determined the juvenile may also have ties to threats made against Plainview ISD.

With the assistance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday. He’s charged with terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information are urged to contact Criminal Investigations Commander Captain Balderas at (806) 296-1182.

Because of recent online threats against the school district, additional law enforcement and security have been placed at all Plainview schools.

