Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with Lubbock police reportedly found alcohol containers in one of the vehicle involved in a west Lubbock crash that killed five people, including a family of four.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision in West Lubbock

In the early hours of May 6, police responded to a head-on collision near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Melodi Boivin and 23-year-old Xavier Caballero had already died from their injuries. Police also found 46-year-old George Wallace in his vehicle; he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero were taken to UMC. They both died less than three hours later.

According to police, Caballero and Boivin were driving east on the freeway when they were struck by an SUV driven by Wallace heading in the wrong direction.

While an officer was searching the SUV, they found an empty bottle of Patrol tequila and a “partial case of Modelo beer” in the backseat of the vehicle, according to a crash report.

Officers also confirmed Wallace had been at The Office Sports Bar and Grill before the crash.

Members of the Caballero and Boivin families have filed a civil lawsuit against the bar, saying Wallace was overserved and presented a danger to himself and others.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families file lawsuit against ‘The Office Sports Bar and Grill’ after deadly crash

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
Plainview Police Badge
Juvenile arrested in connection with Plainview ISD school threat

Latest News

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
These grants show just a portion of the $840,000 given to nonprofits, libraries and school...
Two local organizations to receive $11,000 in literacy grants, $840,000 total awarded to Texas
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Clapp Pool opening Memorial Day weekend