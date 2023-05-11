LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with Lubbock police reportedly found alcohol containers in one of the vehicle involved in a west Lubbock crash that killed five people, including a family of four.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision in West Lubbock

In the early hours of May 6, police responded to a head-on collision near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Melodi Boivin and 23-year-old Xavier Caballero had already died from their injuries. Police also found 46-year-old George Wallace in his vehicle; he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero were taken to UMC. They both died less than three hours later.

According to police, Caballero and Boivin were driving east on the freeway when they were struck by an SUV driven by Wallace heading in the wrong direction.

While an officer was searching the SUV, they found an empty bottle of Patrol tequila and a “partial case of Modelo beer” in the backseat of the vehicle, according to a crash report.

Officers also confirmed Wallace had been at The Office Sports Bar and Grill before the crash.

Members of the Caballero and Boivin families have filed a civil lawsuit against the bar, saying Wallace was overserved and presented a danger to himself and others.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families file lawsuit against ‘The Office Sports Bar and Grill’ after deadly crash

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into the incident.

