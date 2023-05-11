Local Listings
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amid a series of online threats directed at schools across the South Plains, Frenship ISD school officials have confirmed no threat has been found.

Many parents, students and community members have expressed concerns over multiple social media posts threatening violence against schools. Several schools in the Lubbock area are working with local law enforcement to monitor the situation.

KCBD is waiting for an official release from Lubbock ISD.

Frenship ISD officials released the following statement:

We are once again receiving multiple reports of social media posts that are circulating with threatening messages. These photos and posts are a continuation of the posts that were being shared yesterday across the South Plains and New Mexico areas. Several of the posts have been altered and continue to be shared with the intent to cause panic and fear.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the origin of the posts. While there is no credible evidence to substantiate a threat to our Frenship campuses, we take these reports very seriously and remain in contact with our local law enforcement agencies.

We want to remind our students that there can be serious disciplinary and criminal consequences for intentionally spreading or making false threats.

Again, there is no credible threat to our Frenship campuses. Frenship will continue to follow our safety measures that are in place and work with local law enforcement agencies as they investigate the social media posts circulating the South Plains area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

