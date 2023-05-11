Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Senators introduce bills to curb mishandling of classified documents & stop leaks

Classified documents have been found at the homes of Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Mike Pence
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Presidents and vice presidents will have new checks and balances when it comes to handling classified documents under a pair of bills proposed by a bipartisan group of Senators. The measures come after officials revealed that they discovered classified documents at the properties of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“We would require a security review of presidential and vice-presidential records in order to ensure that records that are being classified are not marked improperly and that there is a process in place before presidents and vice presidents take those documents as they leave office,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who chairs the Intelligence Committee.

The additional oversight is one of many reforms that bipartisan lawmakers claim are needed in order to protect sensitive material. They have now introduced two bills: the Classification Reform Act of 2023 and the Sensible Classification Act of 2023. The Senators said the bills address two key issues: that too many documents are classified and too many people have access to them.

“Every single day, more and more classified documents are created. They then build into a digital tsunami that basically overwhelms the declassification system,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

In addition to implementing a security review for presidential & vice presidential records, the Classification Reform Act would crack down on how long a document can be classified. It would enforce a maximum 25-year-period for classification, which only agency heads or the president could extend. Additionally, it would create a financial incentive for agencies to lessen the number of documents they mark as classified by essentially implementing a ‘tax’ on the documents. Other measures of the bill include a new system for accountability. Plus, it would define classified documents as only those ‘where the harm to national security reasonably expected from disclosure outweighs the public interest.”

“We are moving this Congress and this administration towards the right size balance of what should be classified, what is classified, and what should be declassified,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

The Senators’ second bill, called the Sensible Classification Act of 2023, would force agencies to take a hard look at how many people have security clearances. It further directs the federal government to develop better technology to handle classification and declassification. Additionally, it requires more training for workers on ‘sensible’ classification and it establishes a hierarchy of authority to oversee classified documents.

Underscoring the importance of protecting classified documents, the Senators noted that last month an Air National Guardsman was accused of leaking confidential Pentagon documents. The Pentagon is conducting an internal review.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
Plainview Police Badge
Juvenile arrested in connection with Plainview ISD school threat

Latest News

Lubbock County voters cast ballots in municipal, school elections
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred speaking during a House subcommittee meeting in February. The Dallas...
Dallas Democrat Colin Allred announces 2024 challenge to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Congressman Jodey Arrington said the United States will pay its debt but fiscal reforms are...
Arrington defends plan to raise debt ceiling, curb expenses