Thursday morning top stories: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ‘The Office’ bar

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ‘The Office’ bar

Two families have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ‘The Office Bar and Grill’

The lawsuit says the bar’s staff overserved the driver in a head-on crash that killed five people last weekend on the Marsha Sharp

Full story here: Families file lawsuit against The Office Sports Bar and Grill after deadly crash

New information released in Plainview ISD investigation

The Plainview school district says its investigation into an alleged sexual assault is complete

The district says police determined that no sexual assault took place and that the students’ parents were notified

Read the districts full statement here: Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’

Juvenile in custody in connection with school threats

A Floyd County boy is in custody accused of threatening students and staff at Plainview ISD

He now faces third degree felony charges of making terroristic threats

Read more here: Juvenile arrested in connection to Plainview ISD school threat

COVID-19 public health emergency ends

The COVID-19 public health emergency is now over

President Biden allowed the declaration to end, citing vaccinations and a major drop in weekly cases and hospitalizations

Watch: Local impacts of the end of the COVID public health information

Title 42 ends tonight

The Title 42 border policy ends today, meaning the U.S. will no longer expel asylum seekers on the grounds of public health

Now migrants face expulsion if they do not apply for asylum online or with another country they passed through to get to the U.S.

Details here: Tensions rising at US-Mexico border as Title 42 restrictions set to expire

