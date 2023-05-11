Local Listings
Two local organizations to receive $11,000 in literacy grants, $840,000 total awarded to Texas

These grants show just a portion of the $840,000 given to nonprofits, libraries and school...
These grants show just a portion of the $840,000 given to nonprofits, libraries and school across Texas.(Source: Dollar General Literacy Foundation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two organizations in the Lubbock area have been awarded literacy grants totaling $11,000.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Lubbock Literacy $8,000; the Cecil Bickley Library in Yoakum County also received $3,000. These grants show just a portion of the $840,000 given to nonprofits, libraries and school across Texas.

The foundation released the following statement:

Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $840,000 in literacy grants to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.  We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

Texas recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 51,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

