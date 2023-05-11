Warm Friday before showers return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures with clear skies will be in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph Thursday evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday will start off sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Northwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Winds will become south in the afternoon.

Highs Tomorrow (KCBD)

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a likely chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms off of the Caprock.

Raincast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and rainy. Rain chances are likely throughout the majority of the day. Northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. It will also be a cooler day with high temperatures only in the lower 60s.

Raincast (KCBD)

Saturday night rain chances continue to be likely. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s, and northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts.

