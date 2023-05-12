Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.(Covington Latin School)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky student will be graduating high school at 15 years old.

Anthony Brown is moving on from Covington Latin School with plans to attend UC San Diego to study biology.

While his time in high school was shorter than most, he was heavily involved in organizations while maintaining a 4.48 GPA.

During his sophomore and junior years, Anthony served as the student body president and was a member of the National Honor Society.

The 15-year-old also traveled to London and Ireland to study abroad, worked as a summer camp coach for the Cincinnati Reds and has taken piano lessons for 10 years.

Additionally, Anthony received several athletic awards for his school, participating in sports such as varsity baseball, cross country, soccer and swimming.

Anthony will be graduating with 41 other students in his class, 14 of whom are 16 years old.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
FILE - The University of Utah campus is viewed from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City,...
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
Biden commends Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for collaboration on migration