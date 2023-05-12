‘Best Ag teacher ever’: Monterey agriculture teacher retiring after 33 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After more than 30 years of teaching in Lubbock ISD and influencing many students to pursue agriculture, Monterey’s Ag teacher is retiring.

Roger Green decided he was going to be an Ag teacher his sophomore year of high school because his teacher thought he would be good at it.

“Everywhere we went, Ag teachers were having fun whether we were going to judging contests, it just seemed like a fun job,” Green said. “I was told, he always told me, ‘You ought to be an Ag teacher.’”

After graduating from Texas Tech University, he spent 47 years in agriculture education. Thirty-three of those years were spent at Monterey High School, previously at Fredericksburg and Crosbyton.

“When you can go to work and you enjoy it that much, it’s been good,” Green said.

His favorite part is working with the students. One student, senior Maryn Noble, describes Green as the best.

“Best Ag teacher ever,” Maryn said.

Maryn said she’s always able to count on Mr. Green.

“He has always got your back if you have a question, a problem, something’s going on,” Maryn said.

Noble enrolled in Green’s class because her dad and brothers also did while they were Plainsmen.

“I really wanted to follow in their footsteps,” Maryn said.

After she graduates, she plans to go to West Texas A&M to study animal science.

“I don’t think I would have gone into the Ag field if I hadn’t been in Mr. Green’s class...he’s really influenced me into joining in and learning and being really responsible,” Maryn said.

‘If it hadn’t been for Mr. Green’ is a common phrase among his students. Maryn’s father, Branum Noble, also took Mr. Green’s class while at Monterey. He said he graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Ag Education thanks to Green.

“Never actually taught agriculture, but I did graduate with agriculture education, and I realized looking back that was because Mr. Green was so inspiring,” Branum said.

Branum said Green helped him develop a work ethic and taught him to never give up because Green always gave 100% in everything, and he still does.

“As now a parent of an Ag student, nothing’s changed,” Branum said. “It’s his final year he’s retiring, but he’s not short timing it.”

Green said he’s thankful for many great years teaching and for those students he now calls friends.

“Their families, their children, we’re really close friends,” Green said.

