Breler promoted to head men’s tennis coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After coaching the Red Raiders to their fifth-consecutive and 19th overall NCAA Tournament appearance, Michael Breler has been promoted to head coach of the Texas Tech men’s tennis team as announced by Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt on Friday morning.

Becoming the 10th head coach in program history, Breler finished his fourth overall season with the Red Raiders and first as the Interim Head Coach after earning that position in November.

“Michael proved this year he is the right leader for our program,” Hocutt said. “He led his team to the postseason after taking over in the fall, and I’m looking forward to his continued success in the future.”

Assisting the Red Raiders to NCAA Tournament berths in every season he’s been at Tech, Breler coached the team to two top-25 victories against Memphis and Middle Tennessee, a three-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, the team’s highest seeding since 2016, an All-Big 12 First Team selection, two Big 12 position champions and the team’s first at-large bid into the NCAA Singles Championship since 2017.

“I want to thank Kirby Hocutt and the administration for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the men’s tennis program at Texas Tech,” Breler said. “I feel fortunate to coach at my alma-mater these last few years, and to be offered the chance to have an even bigger impact on this program and these young men truly excites me.”

Breler has been around the program since his playing days with the Red Raiders from 2005-09. In his time as a student-athlete, the Malmo, Sweden native became the Big 12 Position champion at line six in singles (2008) and line two in doubles (2009). Earning three Academic All-Big 12 honors, Breler is all over the Texas Tech record book as he ranks in the top 10 in career singles winning percentage (.658), single-season singles wins (27), single-season singles winning percentage (.844), dual match season singles winning percentage (.904) and single-season dual singles victories (19). He also holds the program record for most singles wins at court six with 17 in 2008.

“Lubbock has been home for me and my family for many years now and we are proud Red Raiders,” Breler added. “I will work relentlessly to build on the success that this program has had in the past and to ensure our student-athletes have a memorable experience that they can look back on with pride. I cannot wait to continue the work with our team. Great things are ahead for Texas Tech tennis!”

Breler graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Personal Financial Planning in 2010 his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2011.

In addition, former Tech tennis standout and volunteer coach, Parker Wynn, will also stay with the team as the assistant coach after helping lead the Red Raiders to a 14-win season alongside Breler.

