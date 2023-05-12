Local Listings
Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in north Lubbock.

Officers were called to the area of North University and Marlboro Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police stated a vehicle rolled in the roadway and one person was left with minor injuries.

Crews are blocking traffic in the area while the crash is cleared.

