Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in north Lubbock.

Officers were called to the area of North University and Marlboro Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police stated a vehicle rolled in the roadway and one person was left with minor injuries.

Crews are blocking traffic in the area while the crash is cleared.

