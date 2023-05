Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Amarillo 2 Monterey 1 (Amarillo leads series 1-0)

Lamesa 3 River Road 0 (one game playoff/Lamesa advances)

Bushland 16 Idalou 4 (Bushland leads 1-0)

Ralls 10 Forsan 8 (Ralls leads 1-0)

Borden County 11 Electra 1 (one game playoff

BASEBALL

Frenship 1 Byron Nelson 0 (Frenship leads 1-0)

Lubbock Cooper 9 El Paso Horizon 1 (one game playoff/ Lubbock Cooper advances)

Monterey 8 El Paso Hanks 4 (Monterey leads 1-0)

Shallowater 15 Denver City 3 (Shallowater leads 1-0)

Idalou 10 Littlefield 0 (Idalou leads series 1-0)

New Home 25 Gruver 4

New Home 13 Gruver 3 (New Home sweeps series)

Clarendon 7 Sundown 3 (Clarendon leads 1-0)

Ropes 17 Sunray 10 ( Ropes leads series 1-0)

Claude 8 Crosbyton 3 (Claude leads series 1-0)

Nazareth 15 Borden County 3 (Nazareth leads series 1-0)

Gorman 3 Ira 2 (Gorman leads series 1-0)

