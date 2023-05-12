Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

First annual West Texas Small Business Summit

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The first annual West Texas Small Business Summit will take place on May 24th from 9am to 3pm at the Lubbock Civic Center.

This event is geared towards small business owners and those looking to start a small business. Through a range of workshops and expert panelists, we hope to provide helpful information and connect small businesses with resources to help start, sustain, and grow their business. In order to prepare for the summit, the planning partners surveyed over 200 area businesses so that we could tailor the event to specifically benefit small business owners and operators.

In addition to a series of panelists, focusing on Financial Management, Marketing, Legal and Workforce topics, we will have local resources that will help with their small business operations. These resources come from a variety of sectors including banking, government, marketing and more. It is important to the hosts of this event that it is well distributed and serves small business owners from diverse backgrounds and locations!

Caprock Business Finance and the South Plains Association of Governments have teamed up with partners: Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), The High Ground of Texas, City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) West Texas District Office, Small Business Development Center (SBDC, HEB Grocery Company, and the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center (TMAC).

Admission to the event is $10 and will include lunch! Those interested in registering to attend can do so here: https://WTX-SmallBusinessSummit.eventbrite.com

The first annual West Texas Small Business Summit will take place on May 24th from 9am to 3pm...
The first annual West Texas Small Business Summit will take place on May 24th from 9am to 3pm at the Lubbock Civic Center.(kcbd)

We’ve also created a Facebook Event page here: https://fb.me/e/3eJDSPj4W and also on our website www.caprock504.org.

Contact: Kelly Davila kdavila@spag.org 806-773-7971 (cell) or 806-762-8721 (office)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

Latest News

The first annual West Texas Small Business Summit will take place on May 24th from 9am to 3pm...
Noon Notebook: 1st annual West Texas Small Business Summit
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Clapp Pool opening Memorial Day weekend
KCBD-TV is celebrating 70 years on Lubbock airwaves and the relationships we’ve built with the...
KCBD-TV celebrates long-standing partnerships with South Plains organizations, viewers on 70th anniversary
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD looks back at 70 years of community partnerships