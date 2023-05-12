LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The first annual West Texas Small Business Summit will take place on May 24th from 9am to 3pm at the Lubbock Civic Center.

This event is geared towards small business owners and those looking to start a small business. Through a range of workshops and expert panelists, we hope to provide helpful information and connect small businesses with resources to help start, sustain, and grow their business. In order to prepare for the summit, the planning partners surveyed over 200 area businesses so that we could tailor the event to specifically benefit small business owners and operators.

In addition to a series of panelists, focusing on Financial Management, Marketing, Legal and Workforce topics, we will have local resources that will help with their small business operations. These resources come from a variety of sectors including banking, government, marketing and more. It is important to the hosts of this event that it is well distributed and serves small business owners from diverse backgrounds and locations!

Caprock Business Finance and the South Plains Association of Governments have teamed up with partners: Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), The High Ground of Texas, City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) West Texas District Office, Small Business Development Center (SBDC, HEB Grocery Company, and the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center (TMAC).

Admission to the event is $10 and will include lunch! Those interested in registering to attend can do so here: https://WTX-SmallBusinessSummit.eventbrite.com

The first annual West Texas Small Business Summit will take place on May 24th from 9am to 3pm at the Lubbock Civic Center. (kcbd)

We’ve also created a Facebook Event page here: https://fb.me/e/3eJDSPj4W and also on our website www.caprock504.org.

Contact: Kelly Davila kdavila@spag.org 806-773-7971 (cell) or 806-762-8721 (office)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.