Friday morning top stories: Area schools investigating online threats

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Area schools investigating online threats

  • Area school districts say there is no credible evidence behind recent school shooting threats spreading on social media
  • Students and parents are asked to report the threat and anyone caught posting a threat could face a felony charge
  Read more here: School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses

Lubbock police to begin enforcing juvenile curfew

Title 42 asylum restrictions expire

