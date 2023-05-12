Friday morning top stories: Area schools investigating online threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Area schools investigating online threats

Area school districts say there is no credible evidence behind recent school shooting threats spreading on social media

Students and parents are asked to report the threat and anyone caught posting a threat could face a felony charge

Read more here: School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses

Lubbock police to begin enforcing juvenile curfew

Lubbock police are preparing to begin directed enforcement of the city’s curfew ordinance

Starting May 26, anyone 16 and under picked up after curfew will be taken to a substation where their parents will pick them up

Details here: Lubbock Police Department to begin enforcing juvenile curfew on May 26

Title 42 asylum restrictions expire

A new rule bans migrants who do not first seek asylum in other countries

They face expulsion and a ban on reentry for five years

Read more here: Lubbock immigration attorney explains what’s next after Title 42

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.