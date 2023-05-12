Local Listings
Guns or Bows: Raider Red reveals genders for Texas Tech family’s twins

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Red Raiders are celebrating their pregnancy with twins, inviting a Lubbock legend to announce their genders.

After struggling with infertility for two years, the couple knew their gender reveal had to be special, letting Texas Tech mascot Raider Red blast the confetti cannons.

The reveal party was full of family members and red and black decorations, given the theme ‘Guns or Bows: Only Raider Red Knows.’ Before the reveal, parents Taylor and Callie Adams gave their guesses for their twin babies’ genders.

“I kind of think two boys,” Callie said.

“I’m going to stay fair and say a boy and girl,” Taylor said.

“I’ll take whatever’s healthy, really. I pray every day for healthy babies and healthy for her, so that’s all that matters,” Callie’s mom said.

It’s been two years of praying for the couple, while infertility delayed their dreams of becoming parents. But when they finally got the positive, they found out they were having twins.

“Going through so long, and getting so many negatives, when I got the positive, I was like, this is fake,” Callie said.

“I was excited, now I don’t have to work as hard the next time, so,” Taylor said.

After everything they’d been through, they didn’t want just anyone to make their gender reveal announcement.

“I thought Raider Red, that would be so cool. He’s such a diehard Tech fan, we both went to Tech. Pregnancy is about the mom, so I was like, that would be a thing that would be really cute for him,” Callie said.

They pulled out the big guns and messaged our very own Pete Christy to help get them in touch with Raider Red. With two confetti cannons in hand, the mascot was ready.

Raider Red pulled the trigger for baby number one, with pink confetti filling the sky - a girl! The next cannon was a little tricky, but with some help came number two’s reveal - a boy!

“Oh, we’re so excited - kind of shocked, but excited,” Callie said.

“Nervous after the first one, but the second one brought me back down to my guess, so,” Taylor said.

It’s guns and bows for the Adams family, making the moment that much sweeter. The couple shared their excitement with tear-filled eyes.

“Two years of effort, so, it’s just great,” Taylor said.

“I’m pregnant!” Callie said.

Raider Red is excited for the future students, after recruiting possibly the youngest Red Raiders - ever.

“I’m not paying for college unless they go to Tech,” Taylor said.

